Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $6,090,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,371.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $11,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares in the company, valued at $27,155,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $701,750 and have sold 1,850,000 shares worth $19,910,000. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,386,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,726,000 after buying an additional 525,731 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $4,049,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,886,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,015,000 after purchasing an additional 300,369 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,163,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 270,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 254,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

