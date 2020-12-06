Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) & American BriVision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Critical Comparison

American BriVision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American BriVision (Holding) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American BriVision (Holding) 0 0 0 0 N/A Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1 2 4 0 2.43

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.71, indicating a potential upside of 17.71%. Given Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vanda Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than American BriVision (Holding).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American BriVision (Holding) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American BriVision (Holding) $120,000.00 737.16 -$1.85 million N/A N/A Vanda Pharmaceuticals $227.19 million 3.21 $115.55 million $2.11 6.33

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than American BriVision (Holding).

Volatility and Risk

American BriVision (Holding) has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American BriVision (Holding) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American BriVision (Holding) N/A N/A -80.43% Vanda Pharmaceuticals 47.31% 27.43% 23.31%

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats American BriVision (Holding) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American BriVision (Holding)

American BriVision (Holding) Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505 for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients. It has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; collaboration agreement with BioHopeKing Corporation to develop ABV-1501; and collaborative agreement with BioFirst Corporation to co-develop BFC-1401 vitreous substitute for Vitrectom; and license with BioFirst Corporation to research and develop a medical device, ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Fremont, California. American BriVision (Holding) Corporation is a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its products under development include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) for the treatment of jet lag disorder, smith-magenis syndrome, pediatric Non-24, and delayed sleep phase disorder; FanaptÂ® (iloperidone) for the treatment of bipolar disorder and a long acting injectable formulation program for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor (NK-1R) antagonist, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, gastroparesis, and motion sickness. The company's products under development also comprise VTR-297, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and with potential use as a treatment for various oncology indications; VQW-765, a small molecule nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist for the treatment of psychiatric disorders; and a portfolio of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator activators and inhibitors for the treatment of dry eye and ocular inflammation, as well as for the treatment of secretory diarrhea disorders, including cholera. It markets its products in the United States, Europe, and Israel. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

