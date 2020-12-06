Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Vail Resorts worth $24,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 34.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,925,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,536,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,435 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.59, for a total value of $1,226,081.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,108.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $224,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Barclays lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.25.

Shares of MTN opened at $283.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.04 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

