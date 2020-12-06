US Bancorp DE Sells 9,061 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,155 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $119,441,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,126,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,527,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 434,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,467,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,134,000 after buying an additional 2,431,048 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,541,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,448,000 after buying an additional 1,031,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $7.20 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGC. ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

