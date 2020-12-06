US Bancorp DE Sells 5,860 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 40.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.01.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTCT. ValuEngine upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

