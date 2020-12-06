US Bancorp DE Sells 1,606 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 55.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

