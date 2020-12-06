US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,518 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 44.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 151,256 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in First Merchants by 98.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 123,799 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 68,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRME. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

