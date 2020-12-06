US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 664.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $1,834,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 61.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Quanterix by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.78. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $52.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $121,287.32. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $53,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,438. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QTRX. BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

