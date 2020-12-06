US Bancorp DE Has $410,000 Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,686,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,146,000 after purchasing an additional 924,225 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 38.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 66,957 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 403.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 135,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 108,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 868,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

