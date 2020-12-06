US Bancorp DE Has $391,000 Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chegg were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 108.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 709.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $75.94 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

In related news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $733,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,996.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $1,855,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,027,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,317,898.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,430,546. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

