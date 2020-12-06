US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IAA were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in IAA during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Get IAA alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on IAA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their target price on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.92.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. IAA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.