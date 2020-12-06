UBS Oconnor LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after buying an additional 337,591 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,172.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,029.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

