Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tronox were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tronox by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 493,774 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $7.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $14.23 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.34 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

