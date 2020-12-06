Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Down 30.4% in November

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Top Ships stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. Top Ships has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Top Ships in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Ships stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 204,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Top Ships as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

