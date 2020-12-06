Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,836 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEA. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,801,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,289,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 154,192 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $137,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,826.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 155.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

