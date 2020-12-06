Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,045 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Cavco Industries worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $10,028,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 83.2% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,105 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 78.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 54,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 27.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,967,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

CVCO stock opened at $183.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.55. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.58 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cavco Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

