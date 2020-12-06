Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,836 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of R1 RCM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 45.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $57,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 19.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,650 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,106 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,190 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 59,646 shares during the period.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RCM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of RCM opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The business had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.