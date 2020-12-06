The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

WMB stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 204.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $632,483,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,121 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $205,877,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,053,000 after acquiring an additional 566,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

