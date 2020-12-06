The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $1,326,870.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,243,117.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $903.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $721.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.00. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $912.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 364.43, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,513,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,546,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

