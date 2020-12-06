The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) & KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Critical Survey

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of The Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Green Organic Dutchman and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Green Organic Dutchman 0 1 0 0 2.00 KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

The Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Green Organic Dutchman and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Green Organic Dutchman -1,952.65% -74.85% -58.69% KUKA Aktiengesellschaft -0.86% -1.93% -0.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Green Organic Dutchman and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Green Organic Dutchman $8.41 million 11.83 -$147.07 million N/A N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $3.58 billion 0.51 $10.86 million N/A N/A

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than The Green Organic Dutchman.

Summary

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft beats The Green Organic Dutchman on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities. The company also distributes hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe, as well as operates cannabis retail store. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry. It also provides industrial robots, robot controllers, cells, and software. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Group CO., Ltd.

