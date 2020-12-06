The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has a $58.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $63.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.69 and a beta of 1.22.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.
