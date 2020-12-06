The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has a $58.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $63.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.69 and a beta of 1.22.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

