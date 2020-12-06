The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Raised to $71.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE:BNS opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 67.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,492,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,014,000 after purchasing an additional 339,890 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,669 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,343,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 228,204 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,675,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 96,079 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,759,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.