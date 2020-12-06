The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given New $66.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $63.50 to $66.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $66.04 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $57.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 40.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.