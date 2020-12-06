Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cfra upgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.01.

Shares of TSLA opened at $599.04 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $607.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $460.36 and its 200 day moving average is $346.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $567.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,560.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,885,170. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

