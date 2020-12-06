Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in November

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.35%.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile
There is no company description available for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Inc.
