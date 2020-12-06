Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil has been investing in technology upgrades and broadband network expansion to retain competitiveness. It is accelerating growth in coveted products by improving the quality of its customer base. Its strong asset base and position in high-value segments are likely to boost operational performance. It is a leading telephone operator in Brazil and continues reinforcing its position in both data and postpaid segments. However, it is witnessing revenue loss in its fixed access business due to an increase in the Multichannel Multipoint Distribution Service customer churn. Its fixed-line voice business is exposed to intense competition from alternative offerings like cable services and voice over Internet Protocol. The entry of new rivals and rapid development of cutting-edge technologies are expected to intensify competition.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.33.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

