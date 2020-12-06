Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 379,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 142,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 25.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 117,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 137.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 16.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 331,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 47,671 shares during the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TTM opened at $12.51 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie lowered shares of Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

