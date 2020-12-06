Tarsadia Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tarsadia Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tarsadia Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,417,000 after acquiring an additional 104,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,172.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,029.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

