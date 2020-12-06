Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SKT. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.03.

SKT opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $993.41 million, a PE ratio of 151.88 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $16.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

