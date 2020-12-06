Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $160,585,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $3,819,997.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,172.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3,029.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

