Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

SYPR stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.