SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-from-home and online learning wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and enhance the company’s competitive position. Nonetheless, supply-chain and logistics services disruptions due to the coronavirus crisis remain a major concern in the near-term. Moreover, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins. Adverse foreign-exchange volatility is another concern. Shares of SYNNEX have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research firms have also commented on SNX. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.29.

Shares of SNX opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.63.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $835,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,802.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $32,452.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,773.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,776. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SYNNEX by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

