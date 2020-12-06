SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SWK from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
OTCMKTS SWKH opened at $14.00 on Thursday. SWK has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.
About SWK
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.