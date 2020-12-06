Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) Head-To-Head Survey

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of Studio City International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Studio City International and Earthworks Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International -8.11% -21.78% -9.04% Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Studio City International and Earthworks Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International $626.73 million 1.83 $43.63 million $0.75 19.41 Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Studio City International has higher revenue and earnings than Earthworks Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

Studio City International has a beta of -0.84, indicating that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Studio City International and Earthworks Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Studio City International 1 0 1 0 2.00 Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Studio City International currently has a consensus price target of $16.10, indicating a potential upside of 10.58%. Given Studio City International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Studio City International is more favorable than Earthworks Entertainment.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco International Development Limited.

Earthworks Entertainment Company Profile

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

