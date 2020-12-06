Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $90.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMBA. Cowen lifted their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.14.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $95.01 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $95.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $284,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 5,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $511,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,374. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

