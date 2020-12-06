Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $54,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $77,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

