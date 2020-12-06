State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,373 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $53,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Callaway Golf by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Callaway Golf by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELY. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

ELY opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.