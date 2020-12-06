State Street Corp Sells 23,901 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $50,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 49,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Enstar Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,272,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

ESGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

ESGR opened at $197.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.61. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $94.58 and a twelve month high of $213.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $26.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.05 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.