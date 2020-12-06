State Street Corp Purchases 79,271 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $53,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $36.25 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. Research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.