State Street Corp Lowers Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905,895 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $53,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 162.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Ofer Benyosef purchased 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,638. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zvi Krieger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.77 per share, for a total transaction of $167,310.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

