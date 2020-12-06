State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

State Street Corp boosted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.40% of NMI worth $51,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 206.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 27.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,293,568.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,582.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,717 shares of company stock worth $3,101,924. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

