State Street Corp Decreases Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.00% of Dycom Industries worth $50,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DY has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 1.80. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $78.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

