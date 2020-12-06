State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,001 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.25% of TriNet Group worth $49,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,162,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 582.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,754,000 after purchasing an additional 892,772 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,205,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $80.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.70.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $719,620.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,528,246.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $38,914.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,576.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,432,776. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNET. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.