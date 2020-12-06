State Street Corp Buys 57,242 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

State Street Corp increased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,447,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,242 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $52,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.30. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

