State Street Corp Boosts Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.93% of ShockWave Medical worth $49,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $93.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 78,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $5,338,333.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $183,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,455.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,997 shares of company stock valued at $51,441,001. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.