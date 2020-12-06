Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ) versus Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Critical Analysis

Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ) and Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Stage Stores alerts:

Stage Stores has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Outfitters has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stage Stores and Urban Outfitters’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stage Stores $1.58 billion 0.00 -$87.71 million N/A N/A Urban Outfitters $3.98 billion 0.70 $168.10 million $1.97 14.48

Urban Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than Stage Stores.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Stage Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Urban Outfitters shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Stage Stores shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Urban Outfitters shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stage Stores and Urban Outfitters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stage Stores N/A N/A N/A Urban Outfitters -0.81% 0.78% 0.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stage Stores and Urban Outfitters, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stage Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban Outfitters 0 13 6 0 2.32

Urban Outfitters has a consensus price target of $29.22, indicating a potential upside of 2.46%.

Summary

Urban Outfitters beats Stage Stores on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small towns and rural communities in the United States. The company sells moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods through its department stores, off-price stores, and e-commerce Website, as well as through private label credit card and loyalty programs. As of September 17, 2019, it operated 625 BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores; and 158 GORDMANS off-price stores. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On May 10, 2020, Stage Stores, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on August 14, 2020.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45. The company also operates Bhldn stores, which offer heirloom quality wedding gowns, bridesmaid frocks, party dresses, assorted jewelry, headpieces, footwear, lingerie, and decorations; and Terrain stores that provide lifestyle home products, garden and outdoor living products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories. In addition, it operates Free People retail stores, which offer casual women's apparel, intimates, activewear, shoes, accessories, home products, gifts, and beauty and wellness products for young women aged 25 to 30; restaurants; and women's apparel subscription rental service under the Nuuly brand name. The company serves its customers directly through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers, franchised or third-party operated stores, and digital businesses. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 248 Urban Outfitters, 231 Anthropologie Group, and 144 Free People stores in the United States, Canada, and Europe; and 11 restaurants. The company is also involved in the wholesale of young women's contemporary casual apparel, intimates, activewear, and shoes under the Free People brand; and home goods under the Anthropologie brand to approximately 2,300 department and specialty stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Stage Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stage Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.