Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

EDTXF stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Spectral Medical has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 468.35% and a negative net margin of 360.71%.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

