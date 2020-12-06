SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,192 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.98. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

