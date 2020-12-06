Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WKCMF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, November 27th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $124.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.60. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $126.38.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

