Societe Generale Begins Coverage on The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Investec lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Unilever Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

NYSE UN opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UN. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in The Unilever Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Unilever Group by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.